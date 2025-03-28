Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in March

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.