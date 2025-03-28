Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in March

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Taboola.com stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
About Taboola.com
