TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 471,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,027. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

