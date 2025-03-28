Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Trading Up 29.9% – What’s Next?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.87. Approximately 168,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 48,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Research Capitl upgraded shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 11.2 %

Theratechnologies Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.11.

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

