TIAA Trust National Association Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after buying an additional 392,059 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $316.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.84 and a 200-day moving average of $335.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.3397 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

