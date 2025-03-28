Triodos Investment Management BV Has $46.20 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $241,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,142,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $168.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

