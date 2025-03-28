US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 14.94% of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHY opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

