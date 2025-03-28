Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.19 Billion Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ovintiv worth $1,193,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

OVV stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

