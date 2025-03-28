Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 218,671 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 218,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $1,459,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

