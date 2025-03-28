Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,892,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $1,151,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,335 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 56.5% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,909 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,764.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 647,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 624,703 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,011,000 after buying an additional 535,881 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after buying an additional 466,042 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

