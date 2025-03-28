Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Harry Konstantinou Buys 8,500 Shares

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Free Report) insider Harry Konstantinou bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$10,540.00 ($6,628.93).
Viva Leisure Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.75.
Viva Leisure Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viva Leisure
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.