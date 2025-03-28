XOMA’s (XOMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 395.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

XOMA stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $251.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,462.76. This represents a 65.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $114,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in XOMA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in XOMA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in XOMA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

