Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 47111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Yalla Group Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $893.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.