Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 47111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Yalla Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $893.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

