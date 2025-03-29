10,249 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 614.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

LW stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

