13,773 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Purchased by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth about $5,712,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth about $350,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

TJUL opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

