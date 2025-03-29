14,104 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $96.75.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

