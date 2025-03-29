384,056 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,868,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 15,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after buying an additional 873,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at $38,565,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $1,524,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ALAB opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a PE ratio of -35.13. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 34,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $3,174,021.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,360.94. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702 in the last quarter.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.