4,485 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $588,652.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,982. The trade was a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,848. This represents a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,153 shares of company stock worth $2,200,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

