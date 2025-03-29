51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as low as $20.01. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 12,032 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -0.33.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.40% of 51Talk Online Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.