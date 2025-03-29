58,422 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,501,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

