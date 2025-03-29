ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,198,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,322.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,825 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.28 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

