Acadian Timber Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:ADN traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.66. The stock has a market cap of C$312.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$16.37 and a 12 month high of C$18.48.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

