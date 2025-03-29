Acadian Timber Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Acadian Timber Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:ADN traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.66. The stock has a market cap of C$312.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$16.37 and a 12 month high of C$18.48.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
