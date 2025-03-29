Accent Capital Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

