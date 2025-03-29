Accent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Accent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,933,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 210,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 199,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Shares of UNH opened at $515.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

