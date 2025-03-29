Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15), Zacks reports.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

ABOS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matt Zuga sold 28,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $49,711.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,599.68. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 47,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $87,911.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,660.88. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,526 shares of company stock worth $233,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

