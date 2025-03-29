Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,897,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $130.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $187.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.