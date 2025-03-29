Allianz SE Acquires Shares of 17,343 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allianz SE bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Intuit Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $598.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $595.90 and its 200 day moving average is $622.46.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 26,562 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.89, for a total transaction of $16,624,890.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,701,828.41. The trade was a 41.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

