Allianz SE Buys Shares of 1,050,835 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,050,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,027,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.4% of Allianz SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $58.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.