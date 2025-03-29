Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 353,133 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 353,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.