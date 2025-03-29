Allianz SE Takes $17.68 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $933.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $971.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $866.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

