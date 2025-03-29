Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allstate Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

INVH stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

