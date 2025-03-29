Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of APT stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.64. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

