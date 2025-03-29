Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 16,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AMRN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

Shares of Amarin are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 10th.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,481,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,956 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 508,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

