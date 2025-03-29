American Century Companies Inc. Has $31.47 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $31,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 670,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

NYSE AM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

