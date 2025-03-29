American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 967,534 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 223.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,497,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,235,000 after buying an additional 1,184,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,311,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,375,000 after acquiring an additional 546,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,130,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,243,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 357,023 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $349,346.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,955.82. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

