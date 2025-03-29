American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $36,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 763.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hawkins by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.68. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

