ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $281.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.02 and its 200-day moving average is $270.96. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $203.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.44.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.