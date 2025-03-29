ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $281.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.02 and its 200-day moving average is $270.96. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $203.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.44.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

