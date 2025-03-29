Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark worth $951,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Aramark by 1,322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

