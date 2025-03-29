Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 199,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.