Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,049,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 177,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

