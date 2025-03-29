Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 368636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $22,897,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,581,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

