Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Elastic were worth $48,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Elastic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Elastic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

Elastic Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 166.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares in the company, valued at $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

