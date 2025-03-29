Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 592,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 233,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after buying an additional 304,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 305,925 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,241.39. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,860.70. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,196 shares of company stock worth $3,144,160. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.83 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

