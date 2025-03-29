Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 257,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,439,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,896,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

TTAN stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.37. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTAN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

