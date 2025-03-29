AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.