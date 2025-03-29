Aufman Associates Inc Sells 1,143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aufman Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 23.8% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
