Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 6,056 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $106.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

