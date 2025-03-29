Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $212,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

