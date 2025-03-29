Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $225,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $41.92 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $4,045,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,594,918.90. The trade was a 12.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock worth $143,072,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.