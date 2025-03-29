Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 38.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $646.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

