Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,525,000 after acquiring an additional 68,799 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 756,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

